One dead after east Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a shooting Sunday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Paramedics pronounced one person dead, according to the Mecklenburg EMS agency (MEDIC).

Just after 8 p.m. on December 3, detectives announced that they were investigating a homicide in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

The announcement came just minutes before CMPD said they were also investigating a homicide on Keswick Avenue.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

