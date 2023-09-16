One dead after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Memphis Friday night, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Boyce Avenue at 10:20 p.m.

A male victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

