UPDATED: One dead after explosion in Bradenton, police say

Bradenton Police Department assists in the explosion investigation. Photo Credits: WSNN-TV

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a death following an explosion at a condo complex on Wednesday.

Just after noon, the police department was called to assist the Bradenton Fire Department after there was a small explosion in one unit of a multi-unit building at the 4400 block of Fairways Boulevard, police officials said.

The explosion happened after a cigarette was lit in a room, causing an oxygen tank to explode, police officials said.

One person in the unit was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Red Cross assist the remaining residents of the unit with housing. Photo Credits: WSNN-TV

The Red Cross assisted the remaining residents of the unit with housing. No other units were damaged or required evacuation, police officials said.

BPD is conducting a death investigation in the 44-hundred block of Fairways Blvd. Preliminary information is that an explosion occurred when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. One person died as a result of the fire. pic.twitter.com/xA15lkFEmL — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) September 7, 2022

