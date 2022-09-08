UPDATED: One dead after explosion in Bradenton, police say

Bradenton Police Department assists in the explosion investigation. Photo Credits: WSNN-TV
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a death following an explosion at a condo complex on Wednesday.

Just after noon, the police department was called to assist the Bradenton Fire Department after there was a small explosion in one unit of a multi-unit building at the 4400 block of Fairways Boulevard, police officials said.

Bradenton Police Department assists in the explosion investigation. Photo Credits: WSNN-TV
The explosion happened after a cigarette was lit in a room, causing an oxygen tank to explode, police officials said.

One person in the unit was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Red Cross&nbsp;assist the remaining residents of the unit&nbsp;with housing.&nbsp;Photo Credits: WSNN-TV
The Red Cross assisted the remaining residents of the unit with housing. No other units were damaged or required evacuation, police officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back at HeraldTribune.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Explosion kills one in Bradenton, Florida; police investigating

