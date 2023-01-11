One dead in fatal Alamosa shooting

Jan. 10—On Monday at approximately 8 p.m., Alamosa police responded to a disturbance of possible shots fired on 1516 W. 6th St.

On arrival, police found 24-year-old Aron Delgado, who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Alamosa Police Department Tuesday.

Authorities began taking life-saving measures and summoned medical professionals. Delgado succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Officers were able to find a second male involved with the disturbance. He's currently cooperating with the authorities. There currently is no suspect in custody.

Alamosa police said this was an isolated incident, there is no threat to the public, and that it is an active investigation.