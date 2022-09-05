One dead in fatal Elkhart shooting

Sep. 5—ELKHART — One man is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Elkhart.

Anthony Williams, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 2200 block of Vermont St., an Elkhart Police Department news release stated. Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:53 p.m., following a 911 call.

"A male in his early 40's was found suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s)," the release stated. "First aid was rendered at the scene, and he was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased."

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call ECHU at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.