One dead in fatal Ellicott City collision; Howard police investigating

Apr. 22—Howard County police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Ellicott City that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they believe the driver was traveling eastbound on Route 100 at Long Reach Parkway around 2 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The man, who police did not identify as they are working to notify his next of kin, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

He was transported to Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead, police said.