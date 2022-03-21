One dead after fatal shooting at Merced gas station on Sunday night, deputies say

One man is dead after suffering apparent gunshot wounds at a gas station in Merced on Sunday night, according to Merced County Sheriff Deputies.

Information is limited at this time.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the Shop-N-Go gas station located at the corner of Beachwood Drive and Oakland Avenue in Merced on Sunday at 6:02 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found an adult male laying on the ground just outside the gas station, who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations bureau was called to the scene and began a homicide investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please call 209-385-7472. The information you provide could remain anonymous and could help solve this crime.