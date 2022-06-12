One dead in deadly shooting on Norfolk Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man is dead after a shooting on 9500 Norfolk Blvd.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched and upon arrival, located a man in his late 30s laying dead in the roadway. He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are currently working to interview the multiple witnesses at the scene, and a person of interest, a woman in her 40s, has been taken into custody. The relationship between the woman and the victim is still unknown.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that two vehicles were likely involved in the shooting.

JSO assured the community that this death was an isolated, domestic incident and doesn’t pose any threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

