One dead in Fayetteville shooting

The area of Stanberry Street at Primrose Drive where a shooting was reported Saturday. (Credit: The Fayetteville Police Department)

A man was killed Saturday in a shooting on Stanberry Street at Primrose Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after reports of a shooting at 11:48 a.m., the release states. Officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Service where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The police department said the victim's name was being withheld until family members had been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

