One dead in FBI shooting in Provo; investigation tied to threats against Biden

Law enforcement investigate at the scene of a shooting in Provo involving the FBI Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One person is dead in what the FBI is calling an agent-involved shooting early Wednesday.

ABC News reported the FBI was at the home in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and others, according to two officials briefed on the case.

Biden is scheduled to land in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson said the shooting, which happened around 6:15 a.m., occurred when agents attempted to serve a search warrant at the home. A large law enforcement presence was gathered Wednesday at a home in a cul-de-sac near 400 North and 1700 West.

The FBI said the subject of the search warrant is dead. No information about how the incident unfolded has been confirmed.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the statement read.

The shooting incident will be reviewed by the FBI’s Inspection Division, according to the agency statement.

This story will be updated.