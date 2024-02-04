One dead after fire in Littleton, NH

Fire officials in New Hampshire are investigating after a fatal fire in Littleton, Saturday morning.

First responders received a call at approximately 9:39 AM for smoke in a residential structure located at 12 Hilltop Manner Extension, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal said in a statement.

Littleton police officers responded to find one person dead and the fire had burnt itself out.

“State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes. In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, residents should immediately exit their home and call 9-1-1,” the State Fire Marshal said. “Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan.”

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

