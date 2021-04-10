One dead, five hurt in Texas freeway shooting

Nicole Acevedo
1 min read

One person was killed and five others were injured after an overnight shootout on a Texas freeway, officials said.

Dominick Dijuan Primes, 19, died Saturday morning at a Fort Worth hospital, hours after police said occupants in two vehicles on the Southwest Loop 820 freeway started shooting at each other for unknown reasons, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office records.

Police call logs show the incident was first reported around 10:10 p.m. Friday when a caller stated she heard several gunshots near her house, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. One of the bullets went through a window and hit her husband in the arm, the newspaper reported.

Dozens of police units responded to the scene through the night.

Another stray bullet hit a woman in a separate vehicle, Fort Worth police spokesperson Officer Tracy Carter said.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals. Five of them were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the police department’s gang unit has taken over the investigation, Carter said.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody as of Saturday afternoon.

