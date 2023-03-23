One dead, five wounded in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

One man was killed and another five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in an overnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded to the city’s Mosher neighborhood shortly after midnight and discovered the victims, which included an unidentified man who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Baltimore Police Department said.

A 24-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and the teenage boy were all transported to area hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. They have not been named publicly.

They were listed in stable condition except for the 24-year-old, who remained in critical condition late Thursday morning.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or provide details about what preceded the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.