One dead and five wounded in Detroit drive-by shooting

Jake Dima
·1 min read

One person is dead after a shooting near a Detroit banquet hall left at least five others wounded in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man in his 30s was killed, and the wounded parties, two males and three females, "are expected to be OK," the Detroit Police Department wrote on Twitter. Police said the incident was a drive-by, and after discovering at least 20 shell casings, authorities have speculated that it may have been a "shootout."

The incident occurred at the Chalmers Banquet Hall, and more than 100 people were gathered outside of the building at the time, according to WXYZ.

Law enforcement has indicated there is an "ongoing investigation" at the scene, and further information regarding a motive and arrests has yet to be revealed.

Tags: News, Detroit, Crime, Police, Law Enforcement, shooting

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: One dead and five wounded in Detroit drive-by shooting

