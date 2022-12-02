One dead after fleeing suspect crashes into traffic near Richland County school zone

Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man after a fatal automobile collision Friday morning in the St. Andrews area of Richland County.

The wreck, which occurred off Zimalcrest Drive, occurred after a deputy pursued a car that had been speeding through a school zone, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The car failed to pull over and drove into oncoming traffic near Browning Road and Fairhaven Drive, the sheriff’s department said. A collision followed, resulting in a motorist’s death, the department said. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shylek Pringle, whose address was not immediately available, faces multiple charges, including speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession and driving under suspension, authorities said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and would decide on any charges related to the victim’s death, the sheriff’s department said.

The wreck occurred after the county’s traffic safety unit was conducting enforcement in a school zone in the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive about 8 a.m. That’s near Columbia High School.

The suspect was to be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.