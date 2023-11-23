One dead following early Thanksgiving day shooting in Aiken

One person is dead following a shooting in Aiken Thanksgiving morning.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a person was found in the driver's seat of a Toyota Camry that crashed into a tree at the intersection of Park Avenue and Fairfield Street in Aiken, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was shot at least once, according to the release. They were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The body will be autopsied in Newberry, according to the release. The coroner's office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety investigating.

Black Friday tips: Augusta authorities prep for Black Friday, provide safety tips for locals

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead following Aiken shooting