One dead following hit-and-run in Boiling Springs, police say

The Boiling Springs Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue.

At the scene, police found a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where they later died, according to police.

Police said there is no information about the vehicle that was involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the Boiling Springs Police Department at 704-434-9691 or Cleveland County Communications at 704-484-4822.

