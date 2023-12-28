One dead following officer-involved shooting in Weston Wednesday evening

WESTON − Two officers from the Everest Metro Police Department shot and killed a man Wednesday evening after responding to a domestic abuse incident.

At 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3300 block of Mount View Avenue in the village of Weston, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. When Everest Metro Police arrived at the home, they encountered a man with a bladed weapon assaulting a woman, according to the DOJ.

Officers tried to use less lethal options to stop the man, but they were unsuccessful, according to the DOJ. Two Everest Metro officers fired their guns, hitting the man. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene, according to the DOJ.

Police found a woman who had life-threatening injuries and emergency personnel took her to a hospital. No information was available on her condition Thursday morning.

No police officers were injured during the incident. The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, per department policy. Everest Metro officers are equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

