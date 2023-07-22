One dead following police chase, crash in Rochester

One person is dead following a brief police chase and crash in Rochester early Saturday morning.

Officers were alerted to the incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday, when officers were called to Seventh Street, near Wabash Street, said Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello. On scene, officers found evidence of that gunshots were fired in the area and noticed a white sport utility vehicle leaving the area, heading towards Bay Street, he said.

Witnesses in the area told responding officers that it appeared the suspected shooter was inside the fleeing SUV, a BMW, police said.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, police initiated a pursuit on Bay Street. The chase ended when officers lost sight of the SUV near Scio and East Main streets, police said.

After the chase - at 1:07 a.m., roughly 10 minutes after the initial incident on Seventh Street - several people called 911, reporting a crash on Portland Avenue, police said. Responding officers found the same white SUV involved in the earlier incident after it collided with a pole and overturned.

The driver, a 31-year old man whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bello said. He was alone in the SUV.

A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was located at the crash site, police said.

New York State Police also responded to scene and will be leading the crash investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office also responded to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

