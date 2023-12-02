One dead following shooting on Glenwood Ave.; investigation underway

A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Rochester early Saturday morning.

Rochester police said the unidentified man was shot at least once in the torso about 1 a.m. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead following shooting on Glenwood Ave. in Rochester NY