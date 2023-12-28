One dead following shooting involving Greenville County deputies, SLED investigating

One person is dead following a shooting involving Greenville County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening.

According to an initial email from Lt. Ryan Flood from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at 30 Pequot Dr. at 5:11 p.m. where they received a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and woman. According to Flood, deputies encountered a person in possession of a firearm and “after an unspecified time” a shooting occurred.

The alleged armed person was pronounced dead on the scene, Flood wrote Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary reports, four deputies fired their weapons and each were placed on paid administrative leave as office protocol. None of the officers were injured in the incident.

South Carolina Law Enforcement spokesperson, Renee Wunderlich, confirmed to the Greenville News Thursday morning that SLED is investigating the shooting.

“As standard with Sheriff’s Office policy, a Critical Incident Community Briefing providing a detailed summary of the incident will be released on February 11th at 8:00am on the Sheriff’s Office YouTube page,” Flood wrote Wednesday.

