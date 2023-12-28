One dead following shooting in Lancaster County, police say

The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Willow Lake Road.

Police said they found a male with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. The victim was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said they were speaking to a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

