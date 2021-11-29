One dead following shooting near River Oaks Drive in Horry County, police say

David Wetzel

One person is dead following a shooting near River Oaks Drive in Horry County, according to police.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayal Moskov said a report says EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Augusta Plantation, police say. Moskov said Monday that no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 843-915-8477.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories