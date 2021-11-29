One dead following shooting near River Oaks Drive in Horry County, police say

One person is dead following a shooting near River Oaks Drive in Horry County, according to police.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayal Moskov said a report says EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Augusta Plantation, police say. Moskov said Monday that no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 843-915-8477.