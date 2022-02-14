Newport police identify victim in fatal shooting at social club. What we know.

NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say occurred early Monday.

Here's what we know as of Monday afternoon based on reports from Newport police:

• The shooting took place at approximately 1:17 a.m, at 3 Farewell St. where the Friendly Sons of Newport social club is located.

• Two victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where one died with multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newport shooting: 'It definitely freaks me out': Neighbors react after shooting leaves one dead in Newport

• Police said Yordi Arevalo, 25, of Newport died from numerous gunshot wounds.

• A second victim, identified by police as Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua, 30 of Newport, was released from Rhode Hospital on Monday with minor injuries caused by gunshot wounds.

• As of 4:30 p.m., no arrests had been made, though police said they will continue to work to "conclude the investigation for the family of the deceased."

• Police are calling this "an isolated incident with no threat to the Newport community or surrounding neighboring areas."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as more information is obtained.

Transportation in Newport: Effort to regulate Newport scooter rentals takes the next step at Statehouse

Education in RI: Newport County coaches aim to find balance in student-athlete communications

RI social clubs: Ethnic social clubs dot Rhode Island, but their future is uncertain

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Newport, RI, shooting on Farewell Street leaves one dead