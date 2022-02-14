Newport police identify victim in fatal shooting at social club. What we know.
NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say occurred early Monday.
Here's what we know as of Monday afternoon based on reports from Newport police:
• The shooting took place at approximately 1:17 a.m, at 3 Farewell St. where the Friendly Sons of Newport social club is located.
• Two victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where one died with multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was released with non-life-threatening injuries.
• Police said Yordi Arevalo, 25, of Newport died from numerous gunshot wounds.
• A second victim, identified by police as Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua, 30 of Newport, was released from Rhode Hospital on Monday with minor injuries caused by gunshot wounds.
• As of 4:30 p.m., no arrests had been made, though police said they will continue to work to "conclude the investigation for the family of the deceased."
• Police are calling this "an isolated incident with no threat to the Newport community or surrounding neighboring areas."
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as more information is obtained.
