One dead following Sunday morning shooting outside nightclub in South Nashville

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in South Nashville early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred outside Club Premium, a nightclub on Murfreesboro Pike. Police responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. One male victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigator on the scene said the victim was standing outside of the club with others when a dark car pulled up to Club Premium. After shots were fired, the car fled inbound on Murfreesboro Pike.

The make and model of the car are still unclear and police have not yet confirmed exactly where the shots originated.

Police were still on the scene late Sunday morning, reviewing local surveillance footage cameras as they investigate. No more information has been provided at this time.

