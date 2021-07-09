One dead following Thursday morning stabbing in Bel Air, Harford sheriff's office says

Jul. 9—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday stabbing in Bel Air that left a 17-year-old dead, the office reported.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday for the report of a stabbing and found Christopher Jacob Kerfoot, 17 of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body, the office reported.

Despite emergency lifesaving efforts from deputies and medics, Kerfoot was pronounced dead shortly after deputies' arrival.

Initial investigation suggests Kerfoot was stabbed in the area of Amyclae Drive between Agora Drive and North Fountain Green Road before going to his home where deputies found him, the office reported.

"Detectives canvassed the areas around Athens Court throughout the morning for witnesses and are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in the case," the office said in a news statement.

No further information is being released at this time, the office reported.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Pilachowski with the office's Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may also report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. A $2,000 reward may be offered if the information provided leads to arrest or indictment of the individuals allegedly responsible, the office reported.