One dead following two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell

Dec. 3—MITCHELL — A 63-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on South Dakota Highway 37, south of Mitchell.

Authorities say the victim was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion and was stopped in the southbound lane of the highway.

A 2014 Chevy Silverado was southbound at the same time, when it struck the Fusion, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The Fusion came to rest in the west ditch, while the Silverado came to rest in the east ditch.

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name, pending notification of family. A passenger in the vehicle, a 72-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt. He received serious non-life threatening injuries. Seat belt use for the driver is under investigation.

The driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

More information will be released next week by the Highway Patrol as the investigation continues. The crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m.