One dead following two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

One person is dead following a traffic crash near East St. Louis Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois 111 (Kingshighway) and Summit Avenue at about 11:23 p.m.

The victim was headed south on Kingshighway, ran through a red light and crash into another car, according to state police.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers investigated.

No other information has been released, pending further investigation and notification of family.