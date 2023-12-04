One dead following two-vehicle crash in Dublin that has closed Muirfield Drive

Dublin police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that killed one person and closed a section of Muirfield Drive.

Dublin police and Washington Township Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at around 2 p.m. near Muirfield and Whitingham drives, police said.

Medics pronounced one male driver dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured, police said.

The name of the deceased driver was being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

Dublin police closed the southbound lanes of Muirfield Drive from Craigston Court South to Kentigern Place Drive whilie they investigated the crash scene.

As if 5:30 p.m., the roads were still closed. Dublin police will continue to share updates on their X account, @DublinPolice, said Madi Kregel, Dublin police public information officer.

