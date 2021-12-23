Teen in custody, charged with involuntary manslaughter of 17-year-old

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has taken a teenager into custody and charged with another teen’s death.

An investigation is underway after a Wednesday morning shooting left one person dead at an apartment complex off Wrightsboro Road. The victim was identified by Coroner Mark Bowen as Zavion Knight, 17.

Richmond County deputies responded to Falcon Crest Apartment Homes in the 1700 block of Champagne Avenue and found a person who had been shot at least one time. The victim was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.

Sgt. Kimberly Lee reported Wednesday evening that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter.

This is the 28th homicide in Augusta this year.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead after Wednesday morning shooting at Augusta apartment complex