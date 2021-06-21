One dead and four injured in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Colorado

One man was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado, where people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, according to police.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department received at least 50 emergency calls at around 4:19 a.m. Sunday reporting an active shooter at the shopping mall. Police responded and found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, the department said in a news release.

Police performed CPR on the victim, who has yet to be identified, while en route to the hospital, but he did not survive, police said.

Authorities said three other adult males and an adult female were also injured in the shooting. The injured victims transported themselves to local hospitals with a range of minor to serious injuries, but none were threatening, police said.

The organizer of the gathering and the name of the shopping mall unit are unknown to law enforcement, who are seeking that information as part of their investigation.

“All we know is that it was associated with an unnamed unit in the mall — it’s just, doors and windows with no names on them,” said Public Information Officer Crystal McCoy, according to the Denver Post. “That’s part of what investigators are trying to figure out.”

Crime scene investigators with the department are currently interviewing witnesses in search of a suspect. Investigators, who believe there were multiple shooters involved, have collected more than 114 shell casings as of Sunday, police said.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Aurora Police Department for additional information but did not immediately receive a response.

