One dead, four injured after two unrelated Tampa shootings, police say

Tampa police are investigating two shootings near Copeland Park that happened Friday, according to a statement.

Officers responded to reports of shots heard near 15th Street and 113th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found two men in their early 20s with gunshot wounds, law enforcement said. Both were taken to a hospital, where one was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Tampa police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Less than a mile away, the officers went to Bougainvillea Avenue and 11th Street about 40 minutes later from the first incident to investigate reports of more shooting victims, according to police.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds, law enforcement said, who were taken to a hospital. A 27-year-old man died from the injuries, police said. One man was in critical condition and another was in stable condition. Police said they believe this shooting also was not random.

Investigations are still early, Tampa police said, but law enforcement does not believe the two shootings are related.

Officials ask anyone with information about either shooting should contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477, which offers up to $5,000 cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects of unsolved crimes.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.