UPDATE: One dead after Frederick shooting
Apr. 16—Update: 9:32 a.m.
A Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman said authorities have identified a person of interest in Friday morning's deadly shooting at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Frederick, and the sheriff's office is working to contact that person and bring them in for questioning.
Spokesman Todd Wivell said the 17-year-old victim's next of kin is being notified this morning. The victim's identity is expected to be released shortly, Wivell said.
The victim's body was found on the ground in the parking lot. He was dead upon authorities' arrival.
As for whether the incident is drug- or gang-related, Wivell said those details or other possibilities remain under investigation. He added the sheriff's office does not regularly or frequently receive calls for service at the Country Inn property.
Around 8:50 a.m., yellow police tape was strewn around a section of the property at 5579 Spectrum Drive, though members of the public could still pull into the parking lot and make a lap around the building.
Roughly half a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles dotted the parking lot. There were no immediate signs of property damage or shattered windows within the building.
_________________
Original report: 7:08 a.m.
A reported shooting in Frederick early Friday morning has left a 17-year-old male dead, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is reporting. Authorities were not immediately naming any suspects.
Sheriff's office deputies responded to the Country Inn and Suites at 5579 Spectrum Drive in Frederick around 2 a.m. for a call of shots fired, authorities said. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old from Frederick County dead. The victim's identity is not being released at this time.
FCSO detectives were working the scene — a business-populated strip just off Interstate 270 near Francis Scott Key Mall — Friday morning. The public should expect a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-034259.
__________________
