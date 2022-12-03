One dead in Gastonia shooting, police say

A woman is dead after a shooting on Spring Valley Drive Friday night, according to Gastonia police.

Officers said they responded before 10 p.m. to the scene near Shannon Bradley Road.

A police spokesperson told Channel 9 one person is in custody.

At this time police said they are conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

