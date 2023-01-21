One dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say

A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies.

Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they found a 52-year-old man, his wife and their child all with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home.

The three victims were taken to Atrium Health, where the man died.

The woman and child are listed in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials have not identified any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

IN OTHER NEWS: