One dead after Hanson home foundation partially collapses, DA says

First responders at the scene of a partial foundation collapse at a home located at 50 Dwight St. in Hanson on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2024.

One person has died after the foundation of a single-family home in Hanson partially collapsed, officials said Wednesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Hanson Police and Fire departments responded to a call of a construction incident at 50 Dwight St. related to a partial foundation collapse, according to a news release. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz called it an "unintended death."

Hanson Police Department Responds to Construction Incident



HANSON -- Chief Michael Miksch reports that the Hanson Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a construction incident. — Hanson Police Dept. (@HansonMAPolice) February 7, 2024

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hanson Police and Fire responded to 50 Dwight St. for a report of a construction incident involving a partial foundation collapse. The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team also responded. One individual was injured in the collapse. — Hanson Police Dept. (@HansonMAPolice) February 7, 2024

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced that the town's police department and Massachusetts State Police were on the scene of a "suspected fatality."

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team also responded to the collapse, as well as fire rescue officials with Brockton and Kingston.

The Enterprise staff photographer Marc Vasconcellos contributed to this report.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: One dead in partial foundation collapse at Hanson home, DA says