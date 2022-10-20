One dead in Hillsborough crash at Amwell Road: police

HILLSBOROUGH – Township police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a fatal crash early Thursday morning at the intersection of Amwell and Marshall roads, about a mile west of Hillsborough High School.

One person was killed in the crash at about 6:37 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said. The identity of the victim was not released.

Amwell Road between Beekman Lane and Auten Road was closed during the morning rush hour because of the crash, causing traffic backups on side roads.

The investigation is being conducted by township police and the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

