One dead in hit-run at Fresno intersection. Suspect fled on foot before police make arrest

Officers arrested a man they said fled from the scene of a fatal crash early Wednesday, Fresno police said in an update.

Police did not release the 33-year-old suspect’s name, but said he fled on foot about 3 a.m. after a collision at McKinley Avenue and First Street, according to a news release.

The passenger of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at an area hospital; the injuries to the driver of that vehicle were considered non-life threatening, according to police.

As officers headed to the scene, witnesses reported the suspect fled west towards Highway 41, police said.

Officers found a man running along the east side of Highway 41’s embankment near Weldon Avenue before arresting him, the release said.

He is held on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter, police said.