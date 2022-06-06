One dead in hit-and-run near Highway 99 in Fresno. Police are investigating

A man was killed early Monday in what police are saying was a hit-and-run collision.

According to Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega, officers were flagged down around 1:45 a.m. near Belmont and Parkway avenues, west of Highway 99, and heard a vehicle collision nearby. They found the man in the eastbound lanes of Belmont and he died with EMS on scene, Trueba Vega said.

The man has yet to be identified.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, though police have not released information on a suspect any vehicle that may have been involved.