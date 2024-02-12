One dead after house fire in Bloomfield

One person is dead following a house fire in Bloomfield.

Fire crews responded to a home on Alexander Lane on Sunday shortly after 11 p.m. when a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze, according to the Blue Hills Fire Department.

The first crews on scene encountered heavy flames. An interior attack was complicated by stairs that were compromised in the split-level home, according to fire officials.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. The victim has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

The home is expected to be a total loss, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the local fire marshal.