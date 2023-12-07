One dead after house fire in Rochester

One person died in a fire at a vacant home in Rochester Thursday morning, according to Rochester police.

Rochester firefighters were called to 87 Fulton Ave. just before 7 a.m. to battle a house fire, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that. They entered the vacant home, which was recently boarded up by the landlord, and found a deceased man inside the house.

Umbrino said that someone had broken into the home and was squatting within the vacant house. It appeared that the fire started inside an apartment within the two-story house and the victim was not able to escape the burning building, he said.

Umbrino said, according to the preliminary investigating, the man died from smoke inhalation. His name was not released.

It was not immediately known whether the fire was intentionally set - by the victim or another person - or whether the fire was accidental or a criminal matter, Umbrino said. Police officers and fire officials are investigating the incident.

The house, which was damaged in the blaze, is located at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Petrel Street, one block east of Edgerton Park.

Anyone with information about the fire or video is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead after house fire on Fulton Ave. in Rochester NY