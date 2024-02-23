One dead after New Iberia shooting Thursday

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– One person is now dead after a New Iberia shooting Thursday evening, according to the New Iberia Police Department.

The incident happened on Calhoun Street around 6 p.m. Authorities are currently investigating at the location of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be shared when made available.

