One dead after New Iberia shooting Thursday
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– One person is now dead after a New Iberia shooting Thursday evening, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
The incident happened on Calhoun Street around 6 p.m. Authorities are currently investigating at the location of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be shared when made available.
