One dead in Kansas City, Kansas after police found him shot in vehicle early Sunday

A man is dead after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers responded at 12:16 a.m. to an area near Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue, where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle, according to Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The killing was the 31st homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 44 homicides at this time last year.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.