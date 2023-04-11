One dead in Kansas City shooting Monday; police call standoff operation at residence

Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City police were in a standoff operation on Monday evening after a fatal shooting that unfolded in broad daylight in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a KCPD spokesman, said officers were dispatched to the area around 3:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. A gunshot victim was found in the street, he said.

The victim, described as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Carlisle said it was not immediately clear whether the victim was an adult or a juvenile.

Tactical officers bearing assault rifles were called out to the scene along with armored vehicles. Police were attempting to establish communication with whoever may be inside a residence through use of a bullhorn.

Neighbors said they believed the shooting victim was a teenage boy who lived in the neighborhood.

Carlisle initially described the situation as a tactical operation as police were attempting to secure a search warrant. By the evening, he said police were conducting a standoff operation.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

Police were asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.