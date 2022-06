A double shooting at a Miami Gardens house that left one man dead Tuesday night started with an abduction in Plantation, Miami Gardens police say.

Just before 11 p.m., police say, a ShotSpotter alert brought them to a house in the 17900 block of Northwest 43rd Court. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the still-living man to a hospital.

This developing story will be updated.