One dead after Lafayette shooting Thursday, police investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A man is now dead after a shooting Thursday evening in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of shots being fired at a parking lot of a business located at 1332 Southwest Evangeline Thruway.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in a vehicle in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After providing emergency medical aid, the victim died on at the scene.

Officers are currently investigating the incident. No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact LPD at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

