One dead in LaGrange County blaze

Jan. 15—One person is dead after a structure fire in LaGrange County.

Crews were on scene earlier this afternoon working to put out the blaze in the 7900 block of N. 700 West, according to out, according to our reporting partners at WNDU.

On Monday evening Shipshewana Fire Dept. Chief Lyle Wingard said in a news release that his department was dispatched to a structure fire north of Shipshewana.

"Assisting in firefighting efforts were Howe, Middlebury, LaGrange, Bristol, White Pigeon and Tri-Township Fire Departments," he stated. "Also assisting were the Indiana State Police, LaGrange County Sheriff's Dept., Shipshewana Police Dept. and the Indiana Fire Marshal's Office."

Wingard added that the investigation into the blaze had been referred to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Updates will be provided as they become available.