One dead, at least 11 others, including a 91-year-old cab driver, wounded in city shootings since Friday night, police say

A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot while attending a party in the backyard of a residence in the McKinley Park neighborhood, and at least 11 others were wounded in city shootings since Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said a woman was in the 3700 block of South Wood Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday attending a party when her boyfriend’s handgun accidentally discharged, striking her in the face. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead. Detectives were investigating.

The latest shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said a 91-year-old cab driver was sitting in a blue Hyundai when someone approached on foot and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim complied, but the gunman fired shots, striking him in the the right hand and right leg.

The elderly man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly after 12:35 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot while he was parking his vehicle in the 2500 block of West 43rd Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

The victim was attempting to park when someone inside of a red Jeep fired shots, striking the man in the back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and listed in fair condition, police said.

In other shootings Friday night into Saturday morning:

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot while he was standing in the 3600 block of West 16th Street in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the man heard shots and felt pain in the right leg. A family member took him to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound . He was in fair condition, but was expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

About 11:40 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was shot by a known offender in the 3800 block of West Wilcox Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was taken in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the groin and left shoulder to Stroger Hospital, police said.

About 11 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was approached by three people who opened fire, striking him in the right leg. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the 100 block of East 118th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, but refused medical treatment, police said.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., five victims were shot in the Chatham neighborhood at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. All five of the victims were stabilized at the U. of C. Medical Center, police said.

Detectives were investigating.