Parasailing cable snapped before slamming mom and kids into Keys bridge, witness says

A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat snapped on Memorial Day, sending their harness into the water and dragging them for at least a mile before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, the captain who rescued them said.

The 33-year-old woman from Illinois, who authorities have not named, was dead by the time the “good Samaritan” boat captain delivered her and the children to a restaurant in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, which police, Coast Guard and fire-rescue medics were using as a staging area for Monday’s tragedy.

“The woman was deceased on the scene,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, a Coast Guard spokesman.

John Callion, 33, a Marathon tarpon guide, saw the tragedy unfold from his boat and sprung into action to try to save the family, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 call log.

Callion told the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com that the weather around 5 p.m., right before the crash, was calm, but that a storm was approaching.

“It was pretty much flat calm, but you could see the storm coming. All of the sudden, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees and the wind started blowing like crazy,” said Callion, 33.

He then saw the cable snap and the woman and children went into the water, with the wind propelling the parasail, basically a giant parachute, dragging them across the water. Callion estimates they traveled a mile or two before they hit the Old Seven Mile Bridge, a decommissioned span that runs parallel to the current bridge that was completed in 1982.

The old bridge connects Knights Key in the Middle Keys city of Marathon with Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

Callion, who has been a charter fishing guide for 15 years, didn’t see the impact because he raced his 25-foot boat after them as soon as he saw them fall into the water. He had to motor around Pigeon Key, a small island located just off the base of the north side to the bridge, to get to the victims.

When he arrived at their location, he and his two passengers brought the woman and children aboard the boat. One child, who was about 10 to 12 years old, was battered but conscious. The other child, who is around 7, was unconscious and wrapped in the parasail’s lines, Callion said.

“It was pretty much the worst thing you could imagine,” he said. “It was real bad.”

Callion had to cut the harness to free the victims from the chute, which was hung up on the old bridge.

He and his passengers began CPR on the child and the mother, but the mother had no pulse, Callion said. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were on the bridge, apparently for another incident, and witnessed him getting the people into his boat. They yelled down from the bridge to get the people to the Sunset Grill, an oceanfront restaurant at the base of the bridge.

“From there, we handed them off to the authorities,” Callion said.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the parasailing company.

The children were taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, where the younger boy was listed in critical condition and doctor’s determined he should be flown to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami. However, according to the sheriff’s office 911 log, the weather was so bad, Monroe County’s TraumaStar medical helicopter was not able to lift off until nearly 10 p.m.

The chopper arrived at the hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to the log.

According to the National Weather Service in Key West, a cluster of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms pushed off the mainland early Monday morning and reached the Middle Keys after 4 p.m. This produced wind gusts in the area of between 20 and 30 mph, a forecaster said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.