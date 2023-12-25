One dead after Lycoming County crash

PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person has been confirmed dead after a crash that occurred Sunday on State Route 87.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, later identified as 23-year-old Justin Laganowski of Hillsgrove, PA, lost control of his vehicle traveling southbound around 1 p.m. on State Route 87.

The release states that the side of the vehicle hit the guardrail on the right side of the road before traveling over 50 feet alongside of it, running off the roadway, hitting an embankment, and flipping over.

Police say Laganowski was ejected from the vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

